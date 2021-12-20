PASADENA (CBSLA) — A crash in Pasadena Sunday afternoon caused a spill that sent hundreds of gallons of fuel draining into the Alhambra Wash.
At around 3:15 p.m., a vehicle struck a fuel pump at the Union 76 Gas Station on Arroyo Parkway and Glenarm Street, according to the city of Pasadena.
A witness told CBSLA that a female driver behind the wheel hit the pump in such a way that it disabled the mechanism that would normally prevent gasoline from spilling as it did. The emergency shutoff malfunctioned, and authorities were instead forced to cut power to the gas station.
The city said the collision caused about 1,300 gallons of fuel to spill and then drain into the Alhambra Wash.
Hazmat crews with the city of Pasadena and Los Angeles County responded, as a portion of the intersection was closed. The spill was contained by Sunday night.
During the cleanup process, residents in the surrounding area were advised to stay indoors and close windows. Anyone who reports feeling sick from the fumes should call 911.