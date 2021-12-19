WHITTIER (CBSLA) – A fire on Colima Road in Whittier on Sunday resulted in one fatality, when fire crews found the body of a man inside of the burnt building.
The authorities were first alerted of the incident at 5:40 a.m., when the owner of the house saw his back house engulfed in flames.
After crews were able to extinguish the fire, their inspection revealed the body of a man. That man was not the homeowner.
His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but an early report from the Whittier Daily News disclosed that no other injuries occurred.
