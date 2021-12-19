CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities this weekend were investigating the shooting death of a man in Long Beach.

The incident in the area of 72nd Street and Atlantic Place was reported to patrol officers before 9:30 p.m. Saturday. It was then that officers were flagged down by a citizen who reported that a shooting had occurred.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a man who had been shot multiple times inside a parked car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A motive for the shooting is not known. Detectives are actively working to obtain additional information.

The identity of the victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with more information about this incident was asked to call Homicide Detectives Leticia Gamboa or Ethan Shear at (562) 570-7244.