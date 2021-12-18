LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A person was stabbed at the Once Upon A Time In LA music festival, which was taking place at Banc of California Stadium.
The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles City Fire Department.
The stabbing took place at approximately 8:40 pm at Exposition Park, where there was already a large police present due to the event.
Dozens of hip hop artists including Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, The Game, 50 Cent and YG are performing at the festival.
After the stabbing, however, the concert was shut down, just after 10 p.m.
Though there have been unconfirmed social media reports that the victim stabbed was a performer, LAPD has not yet confirmed the victim’s identity.
Citing "a person with direct knowledge of the incident," the LA Times reported that Drakeo the Ruler, who was slated to perform at the festival, "was attacked by a group of people at the music festival and seriously injured."
This is a developing story. Check back for details.