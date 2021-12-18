LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Saturday night that an officer-involved shooting occurred late afternoon in South Los Angeles.
Police responded to reports of a man with a knife at around 4:56 p.m. near the intersection of Griffith Avenue and East Adams Boulevard, according to LAPD Officer Orris.
When they arrived, a man armed with what may have been a kitchen knife, confronted officers. That’s when the officer-involved shooting occurred, said Officer Orris, who added that mental illness may have been a factor.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.
No other information was immediately available.
