LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A domestic violence suspect with a knife was shot to death today by Los Angeles police officers.
The shooting occurred about 10:50 a.m. near 23rd and Wall streets, according to Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Officers responded to the scene on a call of a man in his 30s committing domestic violence, Eisenman said.
Upon arrival, the officers encountered a man with a knife who fit that description.
They ordered the man to drop the knife and he did not, police officials said in a Tweet. The man was shot when he continued to move toward them.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Eisenman said. His name was withheld pending notification of his family.
The knife was recovered at the scene, officials said.
No other people were injured during the incident.