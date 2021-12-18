LANCASTER (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau finally brought the hours-long standoff between authorities and an armed Lancaster man to an end on Saturday morning, after nearly 15 hours.
The standoff began at around 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon, when the man was supposedly firing rounds from a gun, from within his residence on 31st Street West in Lancaster.
Initially, Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, but after the suspect failed to comply with orders, the Special Enforcement Bureau and Crisis Negotiation Team units were called to the scene at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday evening.
#LASD SEB SWAT operation for an armed suspect firing rounds from a house in Lancaster has concluded. Suspect in custody. 31 St West reopened. Neighborhood safe. pic.twitter.com/XXaSOcLcNa
— SEB (@SEBLASD) December 18, 2021
On Saturday at 6:07 a.m., the Special Enforcement Bureau official Twitter account relayed that the standoff was finally over, and the suspect taken into custody.
