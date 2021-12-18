GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) – Detectives with the Garden Grove Police Department on Saturday were investigating the death of a Garden Grove man, who had a history of domestic violence.

The shooting occurred on Friday afternoon at around 11 a.m., on Sycamore Lane in Garden Grove.

This came following a Sunday, December 12 incident, where the man broke into the residence at 1 p.m. and threatened his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend. The threatening turned into an assault with a deadly weapon, when he stabbed the boyfriend in the chest several times.

The boyfriend was able to escape and receive medical treatment, but by the time authorities had arrived, the suspect had already fled from the scene.

Once again, the suspect returned nearly a week later on Friday, when he kicked in the door of the residence, prompting the current boyfriend and girlfriend to lock themselves in a room upstairs, armed with a handgun. The current boyfriend fired several shots, of which more than one impacted the suspect.

He died at the scene.

The investigation report indicated that he was still upset about his ex-girlfriend’s new relationship. It also showed that the man had an active domestic violence restraining order against him from the ex-girlfriend.

Authorities urged anyone with information to contact them at (714) 741-5818, as the investigation is still ongoing.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)