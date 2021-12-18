COMPTON (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation following the location of a body at the scene of a Compton brush fire on Friday evening.
The fire was reported just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday at a vacant lot located on South Gibson Avenue, which prompted a response from authorities, who found the body.
It is unclear if the person, an unidentified man, died from the fire or from another cause.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
