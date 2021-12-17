VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — Children from more than 300 San Fernando Valley families will wake up to presents on Christmas morning thanks to The Salvation Army and generous donations.
The Salvation Army San Fernando Valley Corps will distribute the presents to the families on Monday, December 20.
Families are welcome to visit the San Fernando Valley Corps, located at 14917 Victory Blvd. Van Nuys, CA 91411, between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. to pick up toys and food boxes.
Salvation Army staff said they are grateful for the donations from the community, although this year's donations fell short of their goal of helping 500 families.
“We have seen an increased need for basic necessities in the valley through the pandemic and it is heartbreaking that we won’t be able to help as many families as we would like to,” said Amy Munoz, the social services administrator. “But we are still working hard to help as many people as we can.”