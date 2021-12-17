RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — A 21-year-old man charged with having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl had been posing as a 16-year-old on social media and may have more victims, police said.
READ MORE: Julian Omidi, Doctor Behind 1-800-GET-THIN Billboards, Convicted Of Fraud, Money Laundering
Lexter Lance David of Upland was arrested Tuesday following an investigation into the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl. San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials say the girl met David on a social media platform, where he had been pretending to be 16 years old.READ MORE: Engineer Eduardo Moreno Pleads Guilty To Terrorism In Port Of LA Train Derailment
David met the girl at several Rancho Cucamonga locations to engage in sexual acts with her, authorities said, and the investigation uncovered evidence to corroborate the sexual acts. David, who has since been charged with 13 counts of lewd acts with a minor, is being held on $3.3 million bail and was scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday.
Authorities say the evidence also indicated David may have used other social media platforms, and lied about his true age in order to meet with other underage females for sex acts in Upland and Rancho Cucamonga. Because there may be more victims, sheriff’s officials have released his booking photo.MORE NEWS: Grammy Nominee Jimmie Allen To Headline Rose Parade Finale
Anyone who recognizes David and has information about this investigation can contact the Rancho Cucamonga station’s detective bureau at (909) 477-2800.