PASADENA (CBSLA) — Grammy nominee Jimmie Allen is set to perform at the finale of the 2022 Rose Parade, organizers announced Friday.
Organizers also announced that TikTok favorite Timothy Fletcher will perform while the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights descend from the sky.
During the grand finale, four members of the Golden Knights — the Army’s parachute team — will fall from the sky and land on the street for a live football toss from the parade route to the Rose Bowl Stadium.
Their descent will be accompanied by Fletcher, a drummer who has gained popularity on Instagram and Tiktok.
Allen will then perform his hit song “Good Times Roll,” accompanied by a four-piece band.
Earlier this week, it was announced that the parade will kick off with a performance by Grammy Award-winning singer LeAnn Rimes.
Rimes will perform a remixed version of the song, “Throw My Arms Around the World,” created especially for the New Year’s Day event.
