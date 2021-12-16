LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two days after a major storm soaked much of the Southland, rain briefly returned to the area Thursday afternoon.
The National Weather Service said the rain was expected to diminish by Thursday night although gusty Santa Ana winds are expected to develop Friday into Saturday.
"A weak system continues to slowly move through the area today, dropping light rain as far south as Ventura County this afternoon," the weather service said Thursday.
The Santa Ana winds expected on Friday and Saturday are forecasted to be “low grade,” with the strongest gusts landing Friday night into Saturday morning, the NWS said.
Wind advisories were in effect for the L.A. and Ventura County valleys and mountains.
Southland residents can expect warmer temperatures Friday, with highs in the low- to mid-60s. Another “wet weather pattern” is forecasted to move into the area next week.