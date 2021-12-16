LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Democratic U.S. Rep. Alan Lowenthal, who represents Long Beach, will not seek re-election to Congress next year, he announced Thursday.
"I am announcing today that I will not be running for reelection to Congress in 2022," the 80-year-old Lowenthall said in a statement.
Lowenthal has represented California's 47th District since 2012. The district encompasses portions of eastern Los Angeles and western Orange counties.
Lowenthal serves on the House Natural Resources Committee and the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
His long political career began as a member of the Long Beach City Council in 1992. He then served in the California State Assembly from 1998 to 2004, and the California State Senate from 2004 to 2012.
His ex-wife Bonnie Lowenthal also served on the Long Beach City Council and in the California Assembly. His daughter-in-law Suja Lowenthal served on Long Beach's city council and school board, and is currently the city manager of Hermosa Beach.
