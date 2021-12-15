COMPTON (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was seeking the public’s help Wednesday in locating a 56-year-old woman with an undisclosed intellectual disability who was reported missing from Compton.
READ MORE: LAPD Captain Files Whistleblower Suit; Says He Was Downgraded For Criticizing Use Of Beanbag Shotguns At Protests
Sharon Gillam Doggan was last seen on Dec. 7 around 10:30 a.m. near the 2600 block of East 130th Street, according to Deputy Eva Jimenez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Doggan is described as a Black woman who is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has short black and honey-colored hair, brown eyes and a nose ring.READ MORE: $25K Reward Offered For Help Identifying Hit-And-Run Driver Who Seriously Injured Pedestrian In Westwood
She was last seen wearing a brown robe and is known to wear glasses.
Anyone with information on Doggan’s whereabouts is advised to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.MORE NEWS: Mother Bear Makes Home Under Monrovia Residence
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)