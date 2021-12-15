BREAKING:DOJ Charges 3 Companies For OC Pipeline Break
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Compton, KCAL 9, Missing Person

COMPTON (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was seeking the public’s help Wednesday in locating a 56-year-old woman with an undisclosed intellectual disability who was reported missing from Compton.

Sharon Gillam Doggan was last seen near the 2600 block of East 130th Street in Compton.

Sharon Gillam Doggan was last seen on Dec. 7 around 10:30 a.m. near the 2600 block of East 130th Street, according to Deputy Eva Jimenez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Doggan is described as a Black woman who is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has short black and honey-colored hair, brown eyes and a nose ring.

She was last seen wearing a brown robe and is known to wear glasses.

Anyone with information on Doggan’s whereabouts is advised to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

