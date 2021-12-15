EL MONTE (CBSLA) – A man was taken into custody after his 89-year-old grandmother was murdered late Tuesday night in an El Monte residence.
The woman was found with traumatic upper body injuries by El Monte police officers who were called for a welfare check at a home in the 11300 block of Cedar Circle just before 11 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.READ MORE: Residents In Bobcat Fire Burn Scar Brace For Potential Mudslides; Monrovia Issues Local Emergency
She was rushed to a hospital, where she died, the sheriff’s department said. Her name was not immediately released.READ MORE: French Bulldog Stolen In Hollywood By Armed Men Found Safe
Her 31-year-old grandson was identified as a suspect. He was located and taken into custody on suspicion of murder.MORE NEWS: 3 Shot Outside Del Amo Mall In Torrance, Suspects Escape After Committing Carjacking
There was no word on a motive in the killing.