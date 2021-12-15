LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chevez Goodwin scored a season-high 23 points, Isaiah Mobley added 22 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 10 Southern California rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat UC Irvine 66-61 on Wednesday night.
Goodwin had 17 points in the second half to help the Trojans (11-0) remain one of seven unbeaten teams in the nation. The 6-foot-9 senior’s biggest basket came with 24 seconds remaining when his layup off a missed shot by Mobley put USC ahead 63-59.
Mobley had his fifth double-double in six games.
Collin Welp led UC Irvine with 24 points and DJ Davis scored 12. Austin Johnson had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Anteaters (5-3), who have dropped two straight following a five-game winning streak.
The Trojans trailed by 10 points late in the first half and 36-28 at halftime before working their way back. They went on a 15-4 run over an eight-minute span, and Godwin’s free throw put USC ahead 46-45 with 7:29 remaining.
USC had a 61-55 advantage with 2:11 left before back-to-back buckets by Welp pulled the Anteaters within one with 53.6 seconds to go.
The Trojans have won their first 11 games for the first time since 2017, when they started 14-0. A 17-0 start in 1910 remains the best in school history, followed by 16-0 in 1971.
