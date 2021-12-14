LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The storm that hit the Southland Tuesday has forced the closure of one of the region’s most popular amusement parks.
Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the heavy rain that hit Southern California, and is expected to continue throughout the day.
The park said all tickets purchased for Tuesday will be honored through Dec. 31.
Coastal areas and the valleys could get up to 3 inches of rain Tuesday, while mountains and foothills could see up to 5 inches.
A flash flood watch is in effect through 6 p.m. Tuesday in recent Los Angeles County burn areas, including the Bobcat, Ranch 2, Dam, Lake and Palisades fires.