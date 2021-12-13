LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A powerful storm front is moving into the Southland, bringing the potential for mudslides and debris flows to areas with wildfire burn scars.
Homeowners in areas such as the Bobcat Fire burn scar north of Monrovia, the Ranch 2 Fire north of Azusa and the Woolsey Fire burn scar in Malibu, are being advised to prepare by putting sandbags around their homes.
Several L.A. County fire stations have free sandbags available to residents. For a complete list of locations near you, click here.
Most Orange County Fire Authority stations have free sandbags, and some have sand as well. Here is a list.
The following Ventura County Fire Department stations also have free sandbags.
Meanwhile, the city of Mission Viejo is also offering sandbags to residents at the following locations:
- Craycraft Park, 23650 Via Linda
- Animal Services Center, 28095 Hillcrest
- Mission Viejo Civic Center, 200 Civic Center
- Florence Joyner Olympiad Park, 22760 Olympiad Road
- Gilleran Park, 24960 Felipe Road
- Norman P. Murray Community Senior Center, 24932 Veterans Way
- Youth Athletic Park, 22056 Olympiad Road
Costa Mesa is also giving out free sandbags at Costa Mesa City Hall, located at 77 Fair Dr.