LEBEC (CBSLA) — Officials have issued a High Wind Warning for the Grapevine area.
According to the alert, the warning will remain in effect until 4 a.m. on Tuesday. The warning also affects the Frazier Mountain Communities, Tehachapi and South End San Joaquin Valley.
Winds are expected to be as fast as 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.
The National Weather Service warns that damaging winds "will blow down trees and power lines" and for residents to expect widespread power outages. They also warn against travel citing the winds will make travel very difficult "especially for high profile vehicles."
“It can be a little bit trickier when wind gusts,” said truck driver Mike Curley. “Depending on what your load is, the more eight you have the better off you are.”
The NWS has advised all residents to avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees or branches. They also advised people to avoid windows and remain in the lower levels of their home during the windstorm.
Wet roads are concerning drivers as collisions begin to happen.
“I saw several accidents on the road today,” said driver Francisco Sorriano. “It was kind of concerning.”