By CBSLA Staff
VAN NUYS (CBSLA) – A multi-vehicle accident near Balboa Boulevard in Van Nuys prompted emergency response on Monday evening.

Aerial shot of three vehicles involved in the multi-vehicle incident in Van Nuys on Monday. (Photo Credit: KCAL9)

What appeared to be four vehicles were involved in the incident, where at least two people involved were transported to nearby medical facilities. One of those victims appeared to be an older woman, while the other was reported to be a seven-year-old child.

Authorities were unable to report what caused the incident and if it was rain related.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.