YUCAIPA (CBSLA) – Yucaipa Police have issued an evacuation order for several areas including Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Northeast Yucaipa, east of Bryant Street and north of both Date Ave and Highway 38 from Bryant to Angelus Oaks.
Residents near the El Dorado burn scar are impacted by the order, due to likelihood of flooding and mudflow/debris flow.
⚠️EVACUATION ORDER⚠️
There is a high potential for mud& debris flow due to heavy rain. Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Northeast Yucaipa, east of Bryant Street & N. of Date Ave, Hwy 38 from Bryant to Angelus Oaks are subject to an evac orderhttps://t.co/gLN5OfxA0T pic.twitter.com/QlfmrSrx9N
— Yucaipa Police (@YucaipaPD) December 13, 2021
An evacuation center has been set up at Redlands East Valley High School located at 31000 E. Colton Avenue in Redlands. There is also an Animal Evacuation Center at San Bernardino County Animal Care & Control, which can be contacted at 1-800-472-5609.
Pet owners have an alternate option to leave their pets in a safe area at Devore Animal Shelter, located at 19777 Shelter Way in San Bernardino.