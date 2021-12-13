LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Beginning Wednesday, masks will be mandatory in all indoor public settings across California, officials announced Monday.
The move comes following a sharp increase in COVID-19 infection rates since Thanksgiving,
The mask mandate will remain in place until Jan. 15.
Meanwhile, the state will also toughen the restriction for unvaccinated people who attend indoor "mega-events" of 1,000 people or more.
Those who are not vaccinated must receive a negative COVID test within one day of the event if it’s a rapid antigen test or within two days for a PCR test. To date, the tests had been required within 72 hours of the event.
State officials will also recommend that people traveling to or from California be tested for COVID within three to five days.
