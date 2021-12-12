LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were asking for the public’s help in locating a 23-year-old man who was last seen Sunday, December 5th.
The missing person was identified as Brian Guzman. Guzman was described as an Asian male who is 5'10" and weighs about 180 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes.
Guzman, according to deputies, was last seen in a black 2015 Honda Accord, license plate TRAGICB, with minor damage on the right fender in the 700 block of North Resh Street in Anaheim.
Guzman's family is concerned for his well-being.
Anyone more information as to Guzman’s whereabouts was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.