CALABASAS (CBSLA) — A couple is reeling from a terrifying experience of being robbed at gunpoint in Calabasas.
The incident happened near Old Town Calabasas as the pair walked to their car on Calabasas Road around midnight. It was then that the couple was approached by at least one suspect who was armed and demanded cash, a purse, and other personal belongings.READ MORE: On-Street Dining Along Colorado Boulevard To Come To Temporary Halt For Rose Parade Preparations
A scuffle ensued and the victim was assaulted. He was bloodied and taken to the hospital early Sunday morning. He is expected to be okay.READ MORE: Legendary Mexican Entertainer Vicente Fernández Dies At 81
The suspect or suspects took off in a dark-colored SUV.MORE NEWS: Bryce Young, Mater Dei Alumni, Wins Heisman Trophy
The LAPD is investigating, and is seeking any witnesses who may have seen the incident or suspects.