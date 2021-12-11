LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reggie Jackson hit a step-back jumper with 2.2 seconds remaining to give the Los Angeles Clippers a 106-104 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

"REGGIE JACKSON, ARE YOU READY FOR YOUR CLOSE-UP?" Reggie wins it for the @LAClippers. pic.twitter.com/XGmZK24raV — NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2021

Jackson — who had nine of his 25 points in the fourth quarter — hit a 20-footer following a timeout after Orlando tied it at 104 on Cole Anthony’s 3-pointer with 23.6 seconds left.

The Clippers held on for their straight victory when Terrence Ross missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Luke Kennard had a season-high 23 points and seven 3-pointers for Los Angeles. Terance Mann added 16 points.

The Clippers were missing Paul George for the second straight game due to a right elbow contusion.

Anthony led the Magic with 23 points, including five 3-pointers and Ross came off the bench to add 22 points. Orlando has dropped four straight and 14 of its last 16.

TIP-INS

Magic: Franz Wagner had 20 points, which is his fourth game this season with at least 20. … Orlando jumped out to a 22-13 lead with four minutes remaining in the first quarter by making five of its first six from beyond the arc. … Gary Harris had 14 points and Mo Bamba added 11. … Wendell Carter Jr., who had 14 rebounds, reached 1,000 career defensive rebounds.

Clippers: LA had a 49-44 lead at halftime after it held the Magic to 4 of 18 from the floor and 1 of 10 on 3-pointers. … Rookie Brandon Boston Jr., who scored 25 points in Wednesday’s win over Boston, missed his first six shots and scored seven points on 3-of-11 shooting. … Ivica Zubac had 10 points. … Los Angeles has won 17 of its last 20 meetings with Orlando going back to 2011-12.

