EXPOSITION PARK (CBSLA) – Police are investigating after an armed suspect was shot and killed after an attempted robbery early Saturday morning in Exposition Park, outside a home on 35th Place, near Normandie Avenue.

Calls about the incident came in just after midnight, when neighbors heard gunfire ring out on the street.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said that a man in his 50’s was standing outside when three young men in their 20’s, armed with weapons, approached him in an attempt to rob him.

That’s when police said there was a struggle between the victim and one of the attempted robbers, causing the robbery suspect to lose his weapon. CBSLA was told that the victim, the man in his 50’s, ended up picking up the weapon and shooting the attempted robber.

The other two robbery suspects got in their car and drove off. The suspect who was shot died at the scene.

Investigators are looking for the two other suspects, who they said were also armed during the attempted robbery.

Police said the victim of the attempted robbery is cooperating, though he is not in custody, nor in any trouble at this time while authorities investigate the situation as a case of potential self-defense.