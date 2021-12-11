LA PUENTE (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday that the shooting of a 43-year-old man in La Puente was being investigated as gang related.
Deputies responded at 8:01 p.m. Friday to an apartment complex in the 17000 block of Hurley Street regarding a gunshot victim call. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim unresponsive on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no suspect or suspect vehicle description at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous callers can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.