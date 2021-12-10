LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Michael Nesmith of the 70s band The Monkees has died. He was 78.
Nesmith died Friday of natural causes, according to Variety. Known for his penchant for wearing a wool cap at the height of the Monkees’ popularity, he later became a figure in Los Angeles’ country-rock scene and a multimedia entrepreneur.
He recently finished a farewell tour at the Greek Theatre on Nov. 14 with bandmate Micky Dolenz. The pair were slated to play a cruise together in early 2022, Variety reported.