LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The police force for Los Angeles International Airport finally has its own headquarters.
READ MORE: Join Us: CHiPs For Kids Live Event At Plaza West Covina
L.A. Airport Police, the third largest law enforcement agency in L.A. County, unveiled its new $216 million headquarters Thursday.
It’s the first time its had its own headquarters since the department formed back in 1946.READ MORE: Police Looking For Man Who Tried To Kidnap 2 Women In Westminster
The facility consolidates eight existing, standalone divisions under one roof.
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti was on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9160 Loyola Blvd.MORE NEWS: LAUSD Considers Pushing Back Vaccine Mandate For Students
The agency also got the chance to show off some of its new motorcycles and patrol SUVs.