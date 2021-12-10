Learn More About CHiPs For Kids
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — CBS2/KCAL9's annual CHiPs for Kids toy drive is underway and we are broadcasting live from our second event of the season. Join Juan Fernandez until 6pm at Plaza West Covina. We'll have surprise guests from CBS shows stopping by all day long!
Watch: Check out videos from our live event at Citadel Outlets with Pat Harvey
CBS2/KCAL9 is a proud co-sponsor of the annual event which brings holiday joy to kids and families in need.
Donate online by clicking this link or drop off a new, unwrapped toy for a child or teen in need at any of the following locations and dates:
CBS2/KCAL9 LIVE Toy Drive Locations
Dec 10th
Plaza West Covina
10am-6pm
1800 Plaza Drive
West Covina, CA 91790
Dec 17th
Walgreens
10am-6pm
550 N Ventu Park Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Drop Off Locations Sites
- Citadel, Los Angeles
- Lakewood Center Mall
- Target, Valencia
- Westfield Mall, Culver City
- Plaza West Covina
Donations will be accepted all December so the CHP can purchase toys and distribute them in time for Christmas.
The CHiPS for Kids toy drive runs through Christmas Eve.