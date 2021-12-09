LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Kanye West is set to perform a benefit concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Thursday seeking to raise awareness and support for an imprison Chicago gang leader.

Drake will make a special guest appearance at the “Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert,” which will be the first stadium performance in five years for West, who now goes by Ye.

“I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride aside and come together,” Ye said.

Hoover was convicted for ordering the 1973 killing of 19-year-old neighborhood drug dealer William “Pooky” Young, and sentenced to 150 to 200 years in state prison. In 1997, Hoover was convicted of federal drug conspiracy, extortion, and continuing to engage in a criminal enterprise charges and sentenced to six life sentences.

“With Ye, Drake, and J Prince united to advocate for my father’s release, we can take our plea for redemption worldwide and show that we are truly stronger together on behalf of any and everyone with a loved one wrongly or unjustly incarcerated,” said Larry Hoover Jr., a son of the inmate.

The concert featuring the formerly feuding rappers was facilitated by music executive and promoter J Prince, who introduced Drake to Lil Wayne and helped him get signed to Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment in 2009.

L.A. County Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams Court approved West’s name change Oct. 18. Ye said he was making the change for personal reasons.

