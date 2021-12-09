DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CBSLA) – A child was killed and two others were injured today in a crash involving a school bus and a vehicle in Desert Hot Springs.
The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. in the 17500 block of Corkill Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.READ MORE: Alec Baldwin Posts Letter From Crew Defending `Rust' Work Conditions
An official with CHP told KESQ that the driver of a white Cadillac hit the back of the school bus, and then, while attempting to go around the bus, hit four students who were walking home.
Authorities said that one child died at the scene and three others were injured.READ MORE: Ocean Water Warnings Issued For LA County Beaches
No information was immediately available on the ages of the children involved.
MORE NEWS: Family Sues The Village At Northridge For Elder Abuse And Neglect Related To 98-Year-Old Woman's Living Conditions
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)