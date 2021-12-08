LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Toby the dog finally got his day at Dodger Stadium.
Toby, a baseball-loving beagle, was given the VIP – Very Important Pup – treatment at Dodger Stadium recently after a package sent by the team never reached him. The beagle had gone viral on Tik Tok for watching Dodger games, and the team wanted to send him some treats for being such a good boy.
But the season came and went, and Toby never heard back to from the team – until this weekend. The Dodgers invited Toby and his family to the stadium for "the best day ever." The beagle got to sit in the Vin Scully press box, run the field with the team's mascot, and saw his picture on the stadium's jumbotron.
The Dodgers indeed came through for Toby, whose video waiting to hear from the team received 18 million views. The pup did, however, receive a pretty great package of gear from the Detroit Lions that included a mini football, so it’s possible the Dodgers needed to level up for one of Tik Tok’s favorite beagles.
MORE NEWS: LA County Pays $2.75M To Compton Man With Mental Illness Beaten By Deputies
Toby and his family have been invited back to Dodger Stadium next season as special guests for the team’s annual Pups in the Park game, where fans can bring their dogs for a game, but the date of that game has not yet been released.