LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “The Late Late Show with James Corden” will air its 1,000th show Wednesday night.
"It's lovely that people are interested in the show still after that amount of time," host James Corden said.
Corden introduced himself to late-night audiences in 2015.
For Wednesday night's landmark episode celebrating six years, the show's producers say viewers can expect celebrities and surprises.
“The Late Late Show with James Corden” will air on CBS2 News at 12:37 a.m. right after “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”