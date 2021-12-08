ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — On Wednesday, Disney debuted its new guest service, called Genie Plus, on their app.

It now allows visitors at Disneyland and California Adventure to cut through the long lines, all they have to do is pay an extra fee.

“You get to do a lot more rides within the time frame that you have,” said guest Tehani Taylor. “Today is our last day so we’re pretty happy we were able to utilize the service before we have to go back home.”

For $20 a day, Genie Plus grants guests access to the lightning lane which takes the place of the fast pass lane.

While some had issues with error messages during the initial rollout of the service, many are satisfied with dodging the normally extremely long lines.

“I think so because you then have to wait in the line so long,” said Erin Larsen who’s purchase sometimes wouldn’t process. “We had to wait in lines [for] pretty long for the big rides.”

Visitors can also purchase the a la carte option on Genie plus which is an individual purchase for a lightning lane to shorten the wait at three major attractions in the resort: Radiator Springs Racers, Spiderman’s Web Slingers and Star Wars Rise of the Resistance.

Prices fluctuate by date and by attraction. People can only purchase one per day.