LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Santa is known to travel by sleigh, but on Wednesday he hitched a ride on the Los Angeles Police Department’s helicopter.
Following his arrival on the LAPD SWAT Team helicopter, Santa repelled down the side of the hospital to the cheers of children down below.
