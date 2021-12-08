LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A post-conservatorship hearing was held Wednesday for pop-star Britney Spears.
Last month, a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge formally ended the nearly 14-year long conservatorship that allowed her father, Jamie Spears, and others almost total control over the 40-year-old's life and finances.
RELATED: Britney Spears Says She Is Now Able To Use Cash, Have The Keys To Her Car After Being Freed From Conservatorship
Today, Spears was given the power to execute documents as an independent woman.
Accountant John Zabel will stay on until January, though he will have limited administrative powers.
Spears’ father was denied access to the estate plan, which Judge Brenda Penny ruled will remain sealed.
