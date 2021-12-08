LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The skies might be clear and dry Wednesday, but more rain and cooler temperatures are on the way for Thursday.

Another fast-moving storm is headed for Southern California, bringing cooler conditions and more rain and possibly snow to lower elevations like the Grapevine.

Scattered showers and light rain is expected to fall over the region, starting before midnight and into the overnight hours, according to CBS 2/KCAL 9’s Amber Lee. Ventura County is forecast to get more rain at about 9 a.m., and that rain band is expected to also bring moderate showers over Los Angeles County and Orange County.

Rain should start to push further into Orange County and the Inland Empire at about lunchtime and keep moving south into the afternoon commute.

Conditions should begin to dry up by Thursday afternoon, but gusty winds are forecast to follow the rain, with a wind advisory issued for the LA County mountains, Antelope Valley and Mt. Wilson. Winds between 20 and 35 mph, with gusts of up to 50 mph, are forecast, and could make freeway driving difficult for high-profile vehicles, especially along Highways 14 and 138, and cause power outages if they take out tree limbs.

But that’s not all – yet another storm is forming on the horizon that could bring as much as three inches to Southern California’s valleys and four inches to the mountains. This potentially significant storm is expected to arrive Monday, and because it may be boosted with subtropical moisture, it could bring moderate to heavy rain into Tuesday.