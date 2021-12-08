LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Clippers held off the Boston Celtics defeating them without star Paul George, 114-111
George missed his second game of the season with a bruised elbow. Without him, the Clippers looked for other scoring options and turned to their second-round pick out of the University of Kentucky.
Brandon Boston Jr. came out hot, dropping a career-high 27 points. The rookie scored 18 in the first half which was capped off by a buzzer-beater turnaround half-court three-pointer.
Marcus Morris Sr. continued his hot streak scoring 20 points on 7-16 shooting. In the past four games, the small forward has averaged 19.75 points while shooting 52.8% from the field.
Jayson Tatum recorded a double-double and led the Celtics in scoring with 27 points and 10 rebounds.
The Clippers led by double digits going into the half thanks to their seven steals and 22 points off turnovers compared to Celtics 6. However, the Celtics flipped the script in the second half scoring 27 more points off turnovers, while the Clippers stagnated at 22. This plus the 20 points Tatum scored in the second half and the 11 points Dennis Schroder dropped in the fourth closed the 12-point lead to begin the fourth quarter to single digits with 2:17 left in the game.
The Celtics were able to cut the lead down to one point with nine seconds left, however, it was too little too late.
The Clippers will face the Orlando Magic on Dec. 11.