SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Police asked for the public’s help Wednesday to identify a man who stole a safe containing at least $100,000 from the living quarters of a monk at a Buddhist temple in Santa Ana.
The burglary happened the day after Thanksgiving at the Chua Bat Nha Buddhist Temple, 4717 W. 1st Street, at about 3:50 p.m. Police released Ring video of the intruder, who was seen entering the head monk's living quarters and rifling through the room.
Police say the man took a black safe that held approximately $100,000 and more cash from the room.
The thief was described as a man between 20 and 30 years old with a medium build, wearing a black baseball cap with a marijuana leaf, a black T-shirt with a "Diesel" logo," black shorts with the white letters "ICON" on the right leg, and black Nikes.
Anyone with information about the man or his whereabouts can contact Santa Ana police Detective Guidry at (714) 245-8530.