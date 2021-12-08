LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One suspect has been arrested and a second is at large after a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed outside of a recreation center in Boyle Heights Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at about 3:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of East First Street, near Savannah Street, outside the Evergreen Recreation Center. Los Angeles police arrived to find the victim dead at the scene.

The teen was a student at nearby Roosevelt High School, the L.A. Unified School District confirmed. He was identified Wednesday by the L.A. County coroner’s office as 14-year-old Jeremy Galvin.

Investigators have one suspect in custody and also recovered the possible weapon, but are searching for a second suspect, the LAPD said. It’s unclear if the suspect was also a student at the school.

“We think we have someone in custody,” LAPD Capt. German Hurtado said. “I don’t know if they knew each other, or there was an argument, but there was some sort of discussion, then the shooting,”

Cell phone video captured the moment Galvin’s family arrived at the scene and learned he had been killed. They stayed most of the night.

“I just got a call from work that he was shot,” said Laura Gelvin, the victim’s aunt. “He was a student down the street as well.”

“I want to reiterate that the safety of students and staff is my highest priority,” wrote Gertner. “Our thoughts rest with the victim and their family.”

The family was pleading for information on the murder.

“If anybody has any information, if they could please come forward and share what they saw and what they know,” Gelvin said.

Investigators spent the afternoon and evening Tuesday canvassing the area and speaking to witnesses. It’s unclear if any part of the shooting was captured on security video.

“It is with deep sadness that I am calling to inform you of the death of one of our students,” Roosevelt High principal Ben Gertner wrote in a message to the school community. “Our sincere condolences go out to the student’s family, friends and teachers.”

Gertner added that the school will be open with additional police and safety measures. Crisis counselors will be available for students and staff members.

This is the second day in a row in which a child was shot and killed near a school.

On Monday, a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed, and a woman was critically wounded, by gunmen outside of Wilmington Park Elementary School. A 9-year-old girl who was playing on the school’s playground was also wounded by a stray bullet during the shooting. She remains hospitalized.