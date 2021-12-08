ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – The Anaheim Police Department is seeking public help in finding the suspect in a Cold Stone Creamery robbery that took place on Wednesday.
The robbery, committed at knifepoint on Harbor Boulevard near Disneyland, occurred after 7:40 p.m., when the suspect jumped over the counter at the ice cream shop and threatened the employee, while demanding cash from the register.
According to Anaheim Police, the suspect, who is white and about 6′ 0″ tall with brown hair and blue eyes, weighing anywhere from 150 to 170 pounds, fled on foot.
They are seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect who is still at large.
Anyone who might have information helpful to investigators was asked to call detectives at 714-765-1955.
