LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Angelenos may want to carry an umbrella Tuesday morning as a fast-moving storm system was bringing much needed rain to Los Angeles, Ventura and Orange counties.
Morning commuters were advised to beware of slippery road conditions as the first rain in weeks fell across the region.
A crash occurred on the northbound 405 Freeway, near the 101 Freeway, in Sherman Oaks at around 5:15 a.m. involving a big-rig, a truck and a sedan that overturned. It's unclear if anyone was hurt, but it was raining at the time of the crash.
The front was moving down the coast Tuesday morning. The system will likely move through by late Tuesday morning, and the afternoon and evening hours should be drier.
“We could also see some lingering showers, because there is another rain band that looks like it’s sort of falling apart as it makes its way into the Central Coast, but as it moves down the coast, this could bring us more of those scattered showers once the main event pushes through,” CBS2 Meteorologist Amber Lee reports.
The system expected bring about one-tenth of an inch of rain. A second storm system will move through on Thursday that is expected to be significantly colder.
Since the rain season began Oct. 1, downtown Los Angeles has seen 0.71 inches of rain. That is well below the average of 1.68 inches of rain for this time of the year.