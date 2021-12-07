LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Sepulveda Pass is notorious for being awful, even among L.A.’s famously busy freeways, and Metro is looking for public input on how to improve that commute with a high-capacity transit line.

Metro is hosting the first of three virtual public meetings Tuesday night to share details about the Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project. The proposed megaproject would follow the path of the 405 Freeway, connecting the San Fernando Valley, West Los Angeles and eventually reach LAX.

Several technologies are being considered for the ambitious project including an aerial monorail capable of running six-car trains that could carry up to 79 passengers at a time every two minutes over the 405 Freeway. With heavy traffic to UCLA, Metro is also considering whether to connect to the campus with electric buses or an automated people mover. Another monorail alternative would be underground alignment between the Getty Center and Wilshire Boulevard.

Metro is also considering heavy rail transit – the automated version would run three-car trains with a capacity of 170 passengers every 2.5 minutes, while trains with a driver would run six-car trains with a capacity of 133 passengers every 4 minutes. Alternates that might complement a heavy rail line would include underground alignment south of Ventura Boulevard, aerial alignment along the Sepulveda Boulevard, and four underground stations and four aerial stations; underground alignment along Sepulveda with seven underground stations and one aerial station at the Van Nuys Metrolink station; or underground alignment along Van Nuys Boulevard with seven stations.

The public is being invited to give comments on the project in a virtual meeting scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. Feedback is also being accepted through Feb. 11, 2022 via postal mail, email, in online comments and by phone. To submit comments, visit Metro.