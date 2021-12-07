LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Following a recent rash of robberies, a local neighborhood watch group is hoping to fight crime head-on with its new network of license plate cameras.

“There’s too much at stake and if we all give in and give up, we all know what the results of that will be,” said Melrose Action co-founder Peter Nichols.

After raising $30,000, Melrose Action unveiled a network of 12 new high-tech license plate cameras on Tuesday, hoping to help law enforcement catch fleeing criminals. The cameras are installed at the ground level through the Melrose area.

“We know that the danger is real and are moving as fast as we can to get this system fully operational hopefully just weeks away,” said Nichols.

Some residents are shocked that locals are taking these measures to fight crime.

“That’s crazy that they gotta do that now but it is what it is, I guess,” said Ricky Blanco, who has owned his Melrose barbershop for four years. “I guess it gives you more peace of mind if you gotta business out here on melrose for sure.”

The recent crime wave has dashed thoughts of defunding the police as politicians are directing more money to law enforcement in hopes it will reduce crime.

“In the past 4 months alone, I’ve directed more than $50,000 to my discretionary budget to pay for overtime and additional police patrols,” said City Councilmember Paul Koretz.

According to Koretz, the recent measures taken by the city have reduced street robberies by 70% over the past few months.