HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The Laugh Factory Hollywood will host a “Remember Pearl Harbor” comedy event and fundraising telethon Tuesday evening.
The 7 p.m. event will honor the men and women who lost their lives on the 80th anniversary of the 1941 attack and also benefit the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum.
Tom Dressen, Paul Rodriguez and Kevin Nealon are among the comedians scheduled to take part.
Viewers can watch the live-streamed event on the Laugh Factory's social media platforms.
“We call on our friends around the world to join us in this international movement of generosity to honor our Greatest Generation and help keep their legacy alive,” Laugh Factory owner Jamie Masada said in a statement.
“You won’t just be preserving history and stewarding an American World War II battlefield, you will be honoring those who have defended our freedom, keeping their values alive so that their heroic actions can educate and inspire future generations.”
All donations will support the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum in Honolulu and during the event, a donor will announce his plans to match all donations up to $1 million.
