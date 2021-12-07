LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Motorists in the Los Angeles area spent an average of 62 hours sitting in traffic this year, according to a report released Tuesday.
According to transportation analytics firm INRIX, the Los Angeles urban area is the sixth most congested area in the nation.READ MORE: Teenage Boy Shot And Killed Outside Boyle Heights Recreation Center
Meanwhile, New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston and Miami place in the top five.
INRIX calculated that the average of 62 hours of traffic in L.A. translated to an average cost per driver of $968. The national average was 36 hours, with a cost per driver of $564.
The amount of time spent in traffic was however down 40% from 2019 which was impacted due to the COVID pandemic.READ MORE: Mother Of 12-Year-Old Shot And Killed Outside Wilmington Park Elementary Speaks Out
“COVID-19’s impact on transportation has continued through 2021, transforming when, where and how people move. Although congestion climbed 28% this year, Americans still saved 63 hours compared to normal,” Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX, said in a statement. “The most notable change to commuting during the pandemic — other than reduced travel times and volumes — was the lack of downtown travel.”
Meanwhile, Los Angeles had two of the top 10 most congested roads in the country this year, including the most congested route — the stretch of Interstate 5 between Euclid Avenue and the 605 Freeway.
The portion of the 10 Freeway from Washington Boulevard in West Los Angeles to the 110 Freeway downtown ranked as the 10th most congested route.MORE NEWS: Dr. Angelique Campen Joins The Broadcast To Answer Your Latest Questions About Omicron
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)