LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teenage boy was shot and killed outside of a recreation center in Boyle Heights in the 2800 block of East First Street near Savannah Street.
The call came in at 3:30 p.m. and when authorities arrived the juvenile was declared dead at the scene outside the Evergreen Recreation Center. Police have one person detained and are searching for a second suspect.
This is the second day in a row where a child was shot and killed.
On Monday, a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed during an incident outside of Wilmington Park Elementary School. A 9-year-old girl was also shot and is still in the hospital.
