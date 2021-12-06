LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Today, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) announced that the majority of its winter shelter housing is now open throughout Los Angeles County.

It’s not quite winter yet, but our Winter Shelters are open through 10/31. If you or someone you know needs shelter, @LAHomeless can help. Visit https://t.co/ca0JLmDAPT or call 1 (800) 548-6047 for more info. #LARain ☔️ pic.twitter.com/fIGo2ljIf6 — City of Los Angeles (@LACity) October 25, 2021

“While many of our winter shelters never went offline in order to provide safe places for people to come indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re glad to bring our full portfolio online to offer protection from the rain and cold,” said LAHSA executive director Heidi Marston.

The Winter Shelter Program is a network of temporary emergency shelters that provides 315 beds at 11 sites, offering a warm place to sleep, food, and access to supportive services as well as housing assistance to the unhoused. The program will last through March 2022.

For nearly the past two years, because of COVID-19, sites have been operating 24 hours a day, serving three meals a day, and are welcoming pets and emotional support animals.

Select sites will provide transportation for the homeless to their local sites. All shelters require guests to call before arrival to guarantee there are still beds available.

Those seeking shelter must be at least 18 years old and are restricted to two bags per person. Pets and emotional support animals are allowed. Once in the shelter, guests will be served three meals a day.

“We’re grateful to the City and County of Los Angeles and the many cities throughout the county we partner with to provide these havens during winter, said Marston.”

Those with more questions about the Winter Shelter Program are advised to call the 24/7 hotline at 1(800) 548-6047. More information and a list of the participating shelters can also be found at the LAHSA website.